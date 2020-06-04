Rent Calculator
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7005 Overhill Road
7005 Overhill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7005 Overhill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge garage conversion with fireplace. Room at rear could be study or fourth bedroom. Recently
painted and ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7005 Overhill Road have any available units?
7005 Overhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7005 Overhill Road have?
Some of 7005 Overhill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7005 Overhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Overhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Overhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 7005 Overhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 7005 Overhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Overhill Road offers parking.
Does 7005 Overhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Overhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Overhill Road have a pool?
No, 7005 Overhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Overhill Road have accessible units?
No, 7005 Overhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Overhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 Overhill Road has units with dishwashers.
