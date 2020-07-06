All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7001 Van Natta Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7001 Van Natta Ln

7001 Van Natta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7001 Van Natta Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A lovely 3BD/2BA/2GA located in Fort Worth! Nice living area, ceramic tile kitchen with plenty of storgage, wood vinyl flooring. Fenced in backyard, great for entertaining. Close to E Loop 820, Fort Worth ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Van Natta Ln have any available units?
7001 Van Natta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Van Natta Ln have?
Some of 7001 Van Natta Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Van Natta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Van Natta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Van Natta Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Van Natta Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Van Natta Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Van Natta Ln offers parking.
Does 7001 Van Natta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Van Natta Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Van Natta Ln have a pool?
No, 7001 Van Natta Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Van Natta Ln have accessible units?
No, 7001 Van Natta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Van Natta Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Van Natta Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

