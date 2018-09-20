All apartments in Fort Worth
6941 White River Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6941 White River Drive

6941 White River Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

6941 White River Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Eagle Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You must check out this spacious 5bd home. Ready for fast move in! Covered patio is awaiting entertainment! Enjoy the gas cooktop in this beautiful kitchen. Go to Invitation Homes website and schedule a self tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6941 White River Drive have any available units?
6941 White River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6941 White River Drive have?
Some of 6941 White River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6941 White River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6941 White River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6941 White River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6941 White River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6941 White River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6941 White River Drive offers parking.
Does 6941 White River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6941 White River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6941 White River Drive have a pool?
No, 6941 White River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6941 White River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6941 White River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6941 White River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6941 White River Drive has units with dishwashers.

