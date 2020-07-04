All apartments in Fort Worth
6920 Meadow Way Lane

6920 Meadow Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6920 Meadow Way Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single story 4/2/2/ in Parkview Hills. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. New plank flooring installed throughout April 2020. Updated interior photos to be added when home is show ready. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1475.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Meadow Way Lane have any available units?
6920 Meadow Way Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6920 Meadow Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Meadow Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Meadow Way Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6920 Meadow Way Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6920 Meadow Way Lane offer parking?
No, 6920 Meadow Way Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6920 Meadow Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Meadow Way Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Meadow Way Lane have a pool?
No, 6920 Meadow Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6920 Meadow Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 6920 Meadow Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Meadow Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 Meadow Way Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 Meadow Way Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 Meadow Way Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

