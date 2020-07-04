6920 Meadow Way Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Single story 4/2/2/ in Parkview Hills. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. New plank flooring installed throughout April 2020. Updated interior photos to be added when home is show ready. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1475.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.