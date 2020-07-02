All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6916 Amber Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6916 Amber Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:34 AM

6916 Amber Drive

6916 Amber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6916 Amber Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Amber Drive have any available units?
6916 Amber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Amber Drive have?
Some of 6916 Amber Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Amber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Amber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Amber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6916 Amber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6916 Amber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6916 Amber Drive offers parking.
Does 6916 Amber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Amber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Amber Drive have a pool?
No, 6916 Amber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Amber Drive have accessible units?
No, 6916 Amber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Amber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Amber Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University