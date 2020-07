Amenities

Wonderful home located across the street from a park and running trails. Great neighborhood with well kept homes. Floor plan includes split bedrooms with a spacious master that has his and her sinks and closets, a soaking tub and separate shower. Bathroom vanities have granite counter-tops. Living room has vaulted ceiling a wood burning fireplace. Sun room is great for excercising, crafts or storage. The backyard has a nice deck and a storage shed.