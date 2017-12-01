All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

6905 Indiana Avenue

6905 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6905 Indiana Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,314 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Indiana Avenue have any available units?
6905 Indiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6905 Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 6905 Indiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Indiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Indiana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Indiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6905 Indiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 6905 Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 6905 Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6905 Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

