6905 Canyon Rim Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179 Eagle Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 4-2-2 home in Ranch At Eagle Mountain. Open floor plan and high ceiling with 2 living and 2 dinning areas. Covered back patio and private yard. Community with park, trail, and playground. A much see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
