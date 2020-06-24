6905 Canyon Rim Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spacious 4-2-2 home in Ranch At Eagle Mountain. Open floor plan and high ceiling with 2 living and 2 dinning areas. Covered back patio and private yard. Community with park, trail, and playground. A much see!