Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:28 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6904 Fire Hill Drive
6904 Fire Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6904 Fire Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large heavily treed yard. Fresh paint throughout. Large living-Dining
Blinds were left by previous tenant, owner will not repair or replace.
Owner is a licensed Texas real estate broker.
Tenant must verify schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6904 Fire Hill Drive have any available units?
6904 Fire Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6904 Fire Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Fire Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Fire Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6904 Fire Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6904 Fire Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6904 Fire Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 6904 Fire Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Fire Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Fire Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 6904 Fire Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Fire Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6904 Fire Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Fire Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 Fire Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 Fire Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6904 Fire Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
