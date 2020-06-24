Rent Calculator
6832 Valley Creek Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6832 Valley Creek Drive
6832 Valley Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6832 Valley Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6832 Valley Creek Drive have any available units?
6832 Valley Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6832 Valley Creek Drive have?
Some of 6832 Valley Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6832 Valley Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6832 Valley Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 Valley Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6832 Valley Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6832 Valley Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6832 Valley Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6832 Valley Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 Valley Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 Valley Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6832 Valley Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6832 Valley Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6832 Valley Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 Valley Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6832 Valley Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
