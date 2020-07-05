Rent Calculator
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:12 AM
6828 Franwood Terrace
6828 Franwood Ter
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6828 Franwood Ter, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/04447fc01c ----
Fantastic 2- Story Home
2 Car Garage
Large Kitchen w/Stove, Oven and Dishwasher
Spacious bathrooms
Fenced Yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6828 Franwood Terrace have any available units?
6828 Franwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6828 Franwood Terrace have?
Some of 6828 Franwood Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6828 Franwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Franwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 Franwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6828 Franwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6828 Franwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6828 Franwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 6828 Franwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 Franwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 Franwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 6828 Franwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6828 Franwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6828 Franwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 Franwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6828 Franwood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
