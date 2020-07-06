All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 6 2019

Location

6825 Prairie Hill North Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home! This home has gorgeous granite counter tops, laminate wood floors, a large living space, eat in kitchen and updated bathrooms. This home is move in ready and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N have any available units?
6825 Prairie Hill Rd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N have?
Some of 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Prairie Hill Rd N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N is pet friendly.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N offer parking?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N does not offer parking.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N have a pool?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N does not have a pool.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N have accessible units?
No, 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6825 Prairie Hill Rd N has units with dishwashers.

