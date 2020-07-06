6825 Prairie Hill Rd N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home! This home has gorgeous granite counter tops, laminate wood floors, a large living space, eat in kitchen and updated bathrooms. This home is move in ready and won't last long!