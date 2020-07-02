All apartments in Fort Worth
6820 Amber Drive
6820 Amber Drive

6820 Amber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6820 Amber Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Amber Drive have any available units?
6820 Amber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 Amber Drive have?
Some of 6820 Amber Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Amber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Amber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Amber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6820 Amber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6820 Amber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6820 Amber Drive offers parking.
Does 6820 Amber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Amber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Amber Drive have a pool?
No, 6820 Amber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6820 Amber Drive have accessible units?
No, 6820 Amber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Amber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Amber Drive has units with dishwashers.

