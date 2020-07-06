All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6817 Haltom Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6817 Haltom Road
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

6817 Haltom Road

6817 Haltom Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6817 Haltom Road, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house in Summerfields East Addition, with an open floor plan. Right across the street from a shopping center. This house features a 2 car garage, laminate flooring, updated flooring, and large backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Haltom Road have any available units?
6817 Haltom Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Haltom Road have?
Some of 6817 Haltom Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Haltom Road currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Haltom Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Haltom Road pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Haltom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6817 Haltom Road offer parking?
Yes, 6817 Haltom Road offers parking.
Does 6817 Haltom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Haltom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Haltom Road have a pool?
No, 6817 Haltom Road does not have a pool.
Does 6817 Haltom Road have accessible units?
No, 6817 Haltom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Haltom Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Haltom Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University