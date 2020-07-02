6813 Brookhaven Trail

Recently updated home. This home features new interior paint, kitchen granite, SS appliances, and low maintenance vinyl plank flooring and tile. Good sized yard on corner lot. Eat in kitchen. Master has own door to backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
