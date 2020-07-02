All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:40 AM

6813 Brookhaven Trail

6813 Brookhaven Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6813 Brookhaven Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated home. This home features new interior paint, kitchen granite, SS appliances, and low maintenance vinyl plank flooring and tile. Good sized yard on corner lot. Eat in kitchen. Master has own door to backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 Brookhaven Trail have any available units?
6813 Brookhaven Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 Brookhaven Trail have?
Some of 6813 Brookhaven Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 Brookhaven Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Brookhaven Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Brookhaven Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Brookhaven Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6813 Brookhaven Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Brookhaven Trail offers parking.
Does 6813 Brookhaven Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 Brookhaven Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Brookhaven Trail have a pool?
No, 6813 Brookhaven Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Brookhaven Trail have accessible units?
No, 6813 Brookhaven Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Brookhaven Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 Brookhaven Trail has units with dishwashers.

