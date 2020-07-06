Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
6809 Dougal Avenue
6809 Dougal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6809 Dougal Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sterling Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4-2-2. Very bright and open floor plan with wood floor in living and dining room.
Kitchen with nice granite counter top. A large cover patio at the backyard. Ready to move in condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6809 Dougal Avenue have any available units?
6809 Dougal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6809 Dougal Avenue have?
Some of 6809 Dougal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6809 Dougal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6809 Dougal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 Dougal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6809 Dougal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6809 Dougal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6809 Dougal Avenue offers parking.
Does 6809 Dougal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6809 Dougal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 Dougal Avenue have a pool?
No, 6809 Dougal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6809 Dougal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6809 Dougal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 Dougal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6809 Dougal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
