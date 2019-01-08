All apartments in Fort Worth
6804 Whitman Avenue

6804 Whitman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Whitman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living area with fireplace, 2 dining areas, and a 2-car garage in a well established area close to freeways, parks and schools. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Whitman Avenue have any available units?
6804 Whitman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Whitman Avenue have?
Some of 6804 Whitman Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Whitman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Whitman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Whitman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Whitman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6804 Whitman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Whitman Avenue offers parking.
Does 6804 Whitman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Whitman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Whitman Avenue have a pool?
No, 6804 Whitman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Whitman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6804 Whitman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Whitman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Whitman Avenue has units with dishwashers.

