6766 Prairie Hill Road South

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Nice open floor plan adorned with attractive fireplace. Two Window Box optional seating in dining. Some recent updates to each bathrooms. Inviting entrance to home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.