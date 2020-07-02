All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

6762 Trail Lake Drive

6762 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6762 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
1 living area, 1 dining area, carpet, ceramic tile, ceiling fan, central heat and air (electric), granite countertops, blinds, small backyard, attached carport, electric range.oven, built in microwave, disposal, dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6762 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
6762 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6762 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 6762 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6762 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6762 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6762 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6762 Trail Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6762 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6762 Trail Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6762 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6762 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6762 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6762 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6762 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6762 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6762 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6762 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

