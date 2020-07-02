6762 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Wedgwood
Amenities
1 living area, 1 dining area, carpet, ceramic tile, ceiling fan, central heat and air (electric), granite countertops, blinds, small backyard, attached carport, electric range.oven, built in microwave, disposal, dishwasher
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
