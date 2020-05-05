All apartments in Fort Worth
6762 Dandelion Dr

6762 Dandelion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6762 Dandelion Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Summerfields Home - Remodeled home features vaulted ceilings, new kitchen appliances and a full size washer and dryer area. It has been remodeled nicely.

(RLNE4714913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6762 Dandelion Dr have any available units?
6762 Dandelion Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6762 Dandelion Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6762 Dandelion Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6762 Dandelion Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6762 Dandelion Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6762 Dandelion Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6762 Dandelion Dr offers parking.
Does 6762 Dandelion Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6762 Dandelion Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6762 Dandelion Dr have a pool?
No, 6762 Dandelion Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6762 Dandelion Dr have accessible units?
No, 6762 Dandelion Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6762 Dandelion Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6762 Dandelion Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6762 Dandelion Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6762 Dandelion Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

