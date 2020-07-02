6762-A Trail Lake Dr.

Amenities

Efficient floorplans and nice finish outs offer you and yours a great place to call home! Spacious unit offers a large living room highlighted by ceramic tiled floors and an entertainment nook. Living room flows into oversized kitchen which features cherry stained cabinets, granite countertops and matching black appliances. Master offers plenty of space and a large walk in closet. En suite offers tub/shower combo and ceramic tile throughout. Second bedroom is nicely sized and the guest bathroom in hallway features pedestal sink and tub/shower combo. Washer and dryer connections (electric) housed in hall closet. This unit does not have a backyard. Yard care included. Water billed through Moxie office; allocated water based on number of people living in unit. Tenant responsible for electric.



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.