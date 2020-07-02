All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 16 2019 at 4:55 PM

6762-A Trail Lake Dr.

6762 Trail Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6762 Trail Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Efficient floorplans and nice finish outs offer you and yours a great place to call home! Spacious unit offers a large living room highlighted by ceramic tiled floors and an entertainment nook. Living room flows into oversized kitchen which features cherry stained cabinets, granite countertops and matching black appliances. Master offers plenty of space and a large walk in closet. En suite offers tub/shower combo and ceramic tile throughout. Second bedroom is nicely sized and the guest bathroom in hallway features pedestal sink and tub/shower combo. Washer and dryer connections (electric) housed in hall closet. This unit does not have a backyard. Yard care included. Water billed through Moxie office; allocated water based on number of people living in unit. Tenant responsible for electric.

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. have any available units?
6762-A Trail Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6762-A Trail Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. offer parking?
No, 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. have a pool?
No, 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6762-A Trail Lake Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

