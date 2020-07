Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh paint, new flooring, large rooms with good closet space. Separate dining area, large living room. A good amount of counter space in the kitchen, ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms and full-size washer dryer connections in a separate utility room.Carport for 1 car attached to the unit. Communal back yard. Pets accepted but are approved on a case by case basis. Close to schools, a very nice park, and the tollway.