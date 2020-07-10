All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

6737 Friendsway Drive

Location

6737 Friendsway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Fossil Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious DR Horton Home offers an oversized family area & a walk-in pantry. Blinds throughout & a garage door opener. Large secondary bedroom accommodate full sized furniture, too!! Dont Miss Out!!! Tenant to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6737 Friendsway Drive have any available units?
6737 Friendsway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6737 Friendsway Drive have?
Some of 6737 Friendsway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6737 Friendsway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6737 Friendsway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6737 Friendsway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6737 Friendsway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6737 Friendsway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6737 Friendsway Drive offers parking.
Does 6737 Friendsway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6737 Friendsway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6737 Friendsway Drive have a pool?
No, 6737 Friendsway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6737 Friendsway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6737 Friendsway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6737 Friendsway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6737 Friendsway Drive has units with dishwashers.

