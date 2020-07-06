All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:08 AM

6733 Fire Hill Dr.

6733 Fire Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6733 Fire Hill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
"Fort Worth Homes for Rent" - www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE3012707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6733 Fire Hill Dr. have any available units?
6733 Fire Hill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6733 Fire Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6733 Fire Hill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6733 Fire Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6733 Fire Hill Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6733 Fire Hill Dr. offer parking?
No, 6733 Fire Hill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6733 Fire Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6733 Fire Hill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6733 Fire Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 6733 Fire Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6733 Fire Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6733 Fire Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6733 Fire Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6733 Fire Hill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6733 Fire Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6733 Fire Hill Dr. has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

