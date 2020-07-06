All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:00 AM

6731 Dandelion Drive

Location

6731 Dandelion Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story home. Loft area could be a third bedroom. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have any available units?
6731 Dandelion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6731 Dandelion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6731 Dandelion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 Dandelion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6731 Dandelion Drive offers parking.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have a pool?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have accessible units?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

