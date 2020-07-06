Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6731 Dandelion Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6731 Dandelion Drive
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6731 Dandelion Drive
6731 Dandelion Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6731 Dandelion Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story home. Loft area could be a third bedroom. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have any available units?
6731 Dandelion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6731 Dandelion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6731 Dandelion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 Dandelion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6731 Dandelion Drive offers parking.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have a pool?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have accessible units?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6731 Dandelion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6731 Dandelion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University