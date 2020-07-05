All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6717 Day Drive

6717 Day Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6717 Day Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Day Drive have any available units?
6717 Day Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6717 Day Drive have?
Some of 6717 Day Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 Day Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Day Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Day Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6717 Day Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6717 Day Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6717 Day Drive offers parking.
Does 6717 Day Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Day Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Day Drive have a pool?
No, 6717 Day Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6717 Day Drive have accessible units?
No, 6717 Day Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Day Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6717 Day Drive has units with dishwashers.

