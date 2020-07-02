All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6709 Glenbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6709 Glenbrook Lane
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:45 AM

6709 Glenbrook Lane

6709 Glenbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6709 Glenbrook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well kept duplex with nice size living room and bedrooms. Updated throughout. Includes appliances. Each side has its own one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have any available units?
6709 Glenbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have?
Some of 6709 Glenbrook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 Glenbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6709 Glenbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 Glenbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6709 Glenbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6709 Glenbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 Glenbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 6709 Glenbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6709 Glenbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 Glenbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University