Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6709 Glenbrook Lane
6709 Glenbrook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6709 Glenbrook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well kept duplex with nice size living room and bedrooms. Updated throughout. Includes appliances. Each side has its own one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have any available units?
6709 Glenbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have?
Some of 6709 Glenbrook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 6709 Glenbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6709 Glenbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 Glenbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6709 Glenbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6709 Glenbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6709 Glenbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 6709 Glenbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6709 Glenbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 Glenbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6709 Glenbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
