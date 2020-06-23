All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:11 PM

6708 Poppy Court

6708 Poppy Court · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Poppy Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Open living/dining room with a cozy fireplace and high ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.\
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Poppy Court have any available units?
6708 Poppy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6708 Poppy Court currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Poppy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Poppy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 Poppy Court is pet friendly.
Does 6708 Poppy Court offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Poppy Court offers parking.
Does 6708 Poppy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Poppy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Poppy Court have a pool?
No, 6708 Poppy Court does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Poppy Court have accessible units?
No, 6708 Poppy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Poppy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6708 Poppy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Poppy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 Poppy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

