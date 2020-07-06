Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6708 Old Stone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6708 Old Stone Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:41 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6708 Old Stone Drive
6708 Old Stone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6708 Old Stone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story home with 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home in Keller ISD! Updated eat-in kitchen, formal dining area, large living room and all bedrooms upstairs. Come see this one today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have any available units?
6708 Old Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6708 Old Stone Drive have?
Some of 6708 Old Stone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6708 Old Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Old Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Old Stone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Old Stone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Old Stone Drive offers parking.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Old Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 6708 Old Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6708 Old Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Old Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University