6708 Old Stone Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:41 AM

6708 Old Stone Drive

6708 Old Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Old Stone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story home with 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home in Keller ISD! Updated eat-in kitchen, formal dining area, large living room and all bedrooms upstairs. Come see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have any available units?
6708 Old Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Old Stone Drive have?
Some of 6708 Old Stone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Old Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Old Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Old Stone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Old Stone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Old Stone Drive offers parking.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 Old Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 6708 Old Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6708 Old Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Old Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Old Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

