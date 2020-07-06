BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING LOCATED IN FORT WORTH. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. INCLUDES ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES (NO REFRIGERATOR). CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS. * LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6708 Ellis Rd have?
Some of 6708 Ellis Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
