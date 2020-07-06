All apartments in Fort Worth
6708 Ellis Rd

6708 Ellis Road · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Ellis Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING LOCATED IN FORT WORTH. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. INCLUDES ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES (NO REFRIGERATOR). CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS.
* LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Ellis Rd have any available units?
6708 Ellis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Ellis Rd have?
Some of 6708 Ellis Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Ellis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Ellis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Ellis Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Ellis Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6708 Ellis Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Ellis Rd offers parking.
Does 6708 Ellis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6708 Ellis Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Ellis Rd have a pool?
No, 6708 Ellis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Ellis Rd have accessible units?
No, 6708 Ellis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Ellis Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Ellis Rd has units with dishwashers.

