Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:24 PM

6707 Cuculu Drive

6707 Cuculu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Cuculu Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Cuculu Drive have any available units?
6707 Cuculu Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Cuculu Drive have?
Some of 6707 Cuculu Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Cuculu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Cuculu Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Cuculu Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Cuculu Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6707 Cuculu Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Cuculu Drive offers parking.
Does 6707 Cuculu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Cuculu Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Cuculu Drive have a pool?
No, 6707 Cuculu Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Cuculu Drive have accessible units?
No, 6707 Cuculu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Cuculu Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 Cuculu Drive has units with dishwashers.

