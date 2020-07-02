All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6706 Crestmont Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6706 Crestmont Court
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:02 AM

6706 Crestmont Court

6706 Crestmont Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6706 Crestmont Ct, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADDRESS AVAILABLE IS 6706 CRESTMONT (left side), NOT 6704 CRESTMONT!! Quiet three bedroom, two bath half duplex. Plenty of closet space, storage and a fenced in backyard! Unit is ready to go with cleaning is scheduled for this week so pardon any dirt or dust when you see it. Unit has been freshly painted, and also brand new flooring was just installed. Agent or future tenant to verify schools. Lease application is located under uploaded docs, and application fee is $45 each. Please include DL, and proof of income with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Crestmont Court have any available units?
6706 Crestmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Crestmont Court have?
Some of 6706 Crestmont Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Crestmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Crestmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Crestmont Court pet-friendly?
No, 6706 Crestmont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6706 Crestmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Crestmont Court offers parking.
Does 6706 Crestmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Crestmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Crestmont Court have a pool?
No, 6706 Crestmont Court does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Crestmont Court have accessible units?
No, 6706 Crestmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Crestmont Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 Crestmont Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University