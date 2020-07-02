6706 Crestmont Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

ADDRESS AVAILABLE IS 6706 CRESTMONT (left side), NOT 6704 CRESTMONT!! Quiet three bedroom, two bath half duplex. Plenty of closet space, storage and a fenced in backyard! Unit is ready to go with cleaning is scheduled for this week so pardon any dirt or dust when you see it. Unit has been freshly painted, and also brand new flooring was just installed. Agent or future tenant to verify schools. Lease application is located under uploaded docs, and application fee is $45 each. Please include DL, and proof of income with application.