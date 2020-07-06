All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6701 Silver Sage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6701 Silver Sage Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:21 PM

6701 Silver Sage Drive

6701 Silver Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6701 Silver Sage Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,500 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5613157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Silver Sage Drive have any available units?
6701 Silver Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Silver Sage Drive have?
Some of 6701 Silver Sage Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Silver Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Silver Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Silver Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Silver Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6701 Silver Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Silver Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 6701 Silver Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Silver Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Silver Sage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6701 Silver Sage Drive has a pool.
Does 6701 Silver Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 6701 Silver Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Silver Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Silver Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University