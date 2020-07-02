Rent Calculator
Last updated June 5 2019 at 1:45 PM
1 of 24
6701 S S Creek Drive
6701 S Creek Dr
No Longer Available
6701 S Creek Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Updated 3 bedroom 1 and half bath ready for lease. Updated wood laminate floors, updated appliances, fresh paint and lots more. Shopping is super close by. Come see soon!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6701 S S Creek Drive have any available units?
6701 S S Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6701 S S Creek Drive have?
Some of 6701 S S Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6701 S S Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6701 S S Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 S S Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6701 S S Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6701 S S Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6701 S S Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6701 S S Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 S S Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 S S Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6701 S S Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6701 S S Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6701 S S Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 S S Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 S S Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
