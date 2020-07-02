Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6701 S Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6701 S Creek Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:52 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6701 S Creek Drive
6701 South Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6701 South Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 bedroom 1 and half bath ready for lease. Updated wood laminate floors, updated appliances, fresh paint and lots more. Shopping is super close by. Come see soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6701 S Creek Drive have any available units?
6701 S Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6701 S Creek Drive have?
Some of 6701 S Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6701 S Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6701 S Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 S Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6701 S Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6701 S Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6701 S Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6701 S Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 S Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 S Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6701 S Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6701 S Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6701 S Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 S Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 S Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University