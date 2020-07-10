All apartments in Fort Worth
6701 Meadow Way Ln
6701 Meadow Way Ln

6701 Meadow Way Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Meadow Way Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An amazing and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open floor, huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets space and pantry, and big living area, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=v5O4h17ZC3&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Meadow Way Ln have any available units?
6701 Meadow Way Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6701 Meadow Way Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Meadow Way Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Meadow Way Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 Meadow Way Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6701 Meadow Way Ln offer parking?
No, 6701 Meadow Way Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6701 Meadow Way Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Meadow Way Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Meadow Way Ln have a pool?
No, 6701 Meadow Way Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Meadow Way Ln have accessible units?
No, 6701 Meadow Way Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Meadow Way Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Meadow Way Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 Meadow Way Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6701 Meadow Way Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

