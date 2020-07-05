Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6701 Church Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:19 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6701 Church Street
6701 Church Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6701 Church Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with 2 living areas and a large double vanity bath. Freshly cleaned and ready for Move-In!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6701 Church Street have any available units?
6701 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6701 Church Street have?
Some of 6701 Church Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6701 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6701 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Church Street offers parking.
Does 6701 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Church Street have a pool?
No, 6701 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 6701 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
