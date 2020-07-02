Rent Calculator
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:14 PM
1 of 12
6620 Cervantes Avenue
Location
6620 Cervantes Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single story brick home with living area with custom fireplace. Updated kitchen and custom cabinets. Wood flooring in kitchen. Updated master bath. Covered patio with ceiling fan. Storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6620 Cervantes Avenue have any available units?
6620 Cervantes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6620 Cervantes Avenue have?
Some of 6620 Cervantes Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6620 Cervantes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6620 Cervantes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 Cervantes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6620 Cervantes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6620 Cervantes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6620 Cervantes Avenue offers parking.
Does 6620 Cervantes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 Cervantes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 Cervantes Avenue have a pool?
No, 6620 Cervantes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6620 Cervantes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6620 Cervantes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 Cervantes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6620 Cervantes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
