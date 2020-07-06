Rent Calculator
6606 Whitelake Road E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6606 Whitelake Road E
6606 White Lake Rd E
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6606 White Lake Rd E, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Brentwood-Oak Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6606 Whitelake Road E have any available units?
6606 Whitelake Road E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6606 Whitelake Road E have?
Some of 6606 Whitelake Road E's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6606 Whitelake Road E currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Whitelake Road E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Whitelake Road E pet-friendly?
No, 6606 Whitelake Road E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6606 Whitelake Road E offer parking?
Yes, 6606 Whitelake Road E offers parking.
Does 6606 Whitelake Road E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 Whitelake Road E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Whitelake Road E have a pool?
No, 6606 Whitelake Road E does not have a pool.
Does 6606 Whitelake Road E have accessible units?
No, 6606 Whitelake Road E does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Whitelake Road E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6606 Whitelake Road E has units with dishwashers.
