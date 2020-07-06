All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6520 Ellis Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Ellis Road have any available units?
6520 Ellis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6520 Ellis Road have?
Some of 6520 Ellis Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Ellis Road currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Ellis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Ellis Road pet-friendly?
No, 6520 Ellis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6520 Ellis Road offer parking?
No, 6520 Ellis Road does not offer parking.
Does 6520 Ellis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Ellis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Ellis Road have a pool?
No, 6520 Ellis Road does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Ellis Road have accessible units?
No, 6520 Ellis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Ellis Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 Ellis Road has units with dishwashers.

