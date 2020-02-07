All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6509 Woodway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6509 Woodway Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6509 Woodway Drive

6509 Woodway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6509 Woodway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, ready to move in, porcelain tile throughout the house, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, fresh paint, walk in closets in master bedroom, big yard with some tall trees, big cover patio to enjoy family outdoors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Woodway Drive have any available units?
6509 Woodway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 Woodway Drive have?
Some of 6509 Woodway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Woodway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Woodway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Woodway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6509 Woodway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6509 Woodway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Woodway Drive offers parking.
Does 6509 Woodway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Woodway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Woodway Drive have a pool?
No, 6509 Woodway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Woodway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6509 Woodway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Woodway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 Woodway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University