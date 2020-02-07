Beautiful home, ready to move in, porcelain tile throughout the house, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, fresh paint, walk in closets in master bedroom, big yard with some tall trees, big cover patio to enjoy family outdoors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6509 Woodway Drive have?
Some of 6509 Woodway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
