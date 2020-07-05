Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6509 Hickock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6509 Hickock Dr
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6509 Hickock Dr
6509 Hickock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
6509 Hickock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Quaint condo right outside of pool area with carport parking. Downstairs encompasses the living area and half bath. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
(RLNE5842418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6509 Hickock Dr have any available units?
6509 Hickock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6509 Hickock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Hickock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Hickock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 Hickock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6509 Hickock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Hickock Dr offers parking.
Does 6509 Hickock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Hickock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Hickock Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6509 Hickock Dr has a pool.
Does 6509 Hickock Dr have accessible units?
No, 6509 Hickock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Hickock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 Hickock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Hickock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 Hickock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
