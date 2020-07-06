All apartments in Fort Worth
6504 Oak Forest Court

Location

6504 Oak Forest Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Affordable Two Bedroom! - Meadowbrook neighborhood of Fort Worth. Two bedroom duplex with two full bathrooms. Living area offers fireplace and ceiling fan. New electric range in kitchen and refrigerator is included. Full size washer/dryer hookups. Hard flooring throughout. One car garage for added security and storage. Sizable back yard. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Oak Forest Court have any available units?
6504 Oak Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Oak Forest Court have?
Some of 6504 Oak Forest Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Oak Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Oak Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Oak Forest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 Oak Forest Court is pet friendly.
Does 6504 Oak Forest Court offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Oak Forest Court offers parking.
Does 6504 Oak Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Oak Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Oak Forest Court have a pool?
No, 6504 Oak Forest Court does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Oak Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 6504 Oak Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Oak Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Oak Forest Court does not have units with dishwashers.

