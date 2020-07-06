6504 Oak Forest Court, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Handley
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Affordable Two Bedroom! - Meadowbrook neighborhood of Fort Worth. Two bedroom duplex with two full bathrooms. Living area offers fireplace and ceiling fan. New electric range in kitchen and refrigerator is included. Full size washer/dryer hookups. Hard flooring throughout. One car garage for added security and storage. Sizable back yard. Hurry!
(RLNE5170042)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)