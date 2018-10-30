All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:26 AM

6500 N Chesterfield Drive

6500 North Chesterfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6500 North Chesterfield Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 N Chesterfield Drive have any available units?
6500 N Chesterfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 N Chesterfield Drive have?
Some of 6500 N Chesterfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 N Chesterfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6500 N Chesterfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 N Chesterfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6500 N Chesterfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6500 N Chesterfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6500 N Chesterfield Drive offers parking.
Does 6500 N Chesterfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 N Chesterfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 N Chesterfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6500 N Chesterfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6500 N Chesterfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6500 N Chesterfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 N Chesterfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 N Chesterfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

