6467 Westrock Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 1:17 PM

6467 Westrock Drive

6467 Westrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6467 Westrock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near the Hulen Mall and all your shopping needs. Fantastic backyard with storage building and covered patio. Newly remodeled......be the first to enjoy all the upgrades! Established neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6467 Westrock Drive have any available units?
6467 Westrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6467 Westrock Drive have?
Some of 6467 Westrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6467 Westrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6467 Westrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6467 Westrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6467 Westrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6467 Westrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6467 Westrock Drive offers parking.
Does 6467 Westrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6467 Westrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6467 Westrock Drive have a pool?
No, 6467 Westrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6467 Westrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 6467 Westrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6467 Westrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6467 Westrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

