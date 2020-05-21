All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:26 AM

6464 Regina Dr

6464 Regina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6464 Regina Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very nice home in Alexandra Meadows. Eagle mountain Saginaw ISD, Community pool, Playground. Large kitchen
and dining area. Split bedrooms. Walk in closets. Sprinkler and Alarm systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6464 Regina Dr have any available units?
6464 Regina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6464 Regina Dr have?
Some of 6464 Regina Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6464 Regina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6464 Regina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6464 Regina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6464 Regina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6464 Regina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6464 Regina Dr offers parking.
Does 6464 Regina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6464 Regina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6464 Regina Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6464 Regina Dr has a pool.
Does 6464 Regina Dr have accessible units?
No, 6464 Regina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6464 Regina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6464 Regina Dr has units with dishwashers.

