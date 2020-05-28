All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6454 Camp Bowie Blvd
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:55 PM

6454 Camp Bowie Blvd

6454 Camp Bowie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6454 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridglea North

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Recent additions include laminate flooring, neutral paint and stainless steel appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=YVahnjrETD&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd have any available units?
6454 Camp Bowie Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6454 Camp Bowie Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd offer parking?
No, 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd have a pool?
No, 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6454 Camp Bowie Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University