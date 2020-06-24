All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

6449 Geneva Lane

6449 Geneva Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6449 Geneva Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply

and pay application fee, $35 per

application, online. Security

deposit due at time of lease

signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6449 Geneva Lane have any available units?
6449 Geneva Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6449 Geneva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Geneva Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Geneva Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane offer parking?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have a pool?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have accessible units?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6449 Geneva Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

