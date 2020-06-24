Rent Calculator
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6449 Geneva Lane
6449 Geneva Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6449 Geneva Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply
and pay application fee, $35 per
application, online. Security
deposit due at time of lease
signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have any available units?
6449 Geneva Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6449 Geneva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Geneva Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Geneva Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane offer parking?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have a pool?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have accessible units?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6449 Geneva Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6449 Geneva Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6449 Geneva Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
