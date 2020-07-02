All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

6440 Riverwater Trail

6440 Riverwater Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6440 Riverwater Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 Riverwater Trail have any available units?
6440 Riverwater Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6440 Riverwater Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Riverwater Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Riverwater Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6440 Riverwater Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6440 Riverwater Trail offer parking?
No, 6440 Riverwater Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6440 Riverwater Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 Riverwater Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Riverwater Trail have a pool?
No, 6440 Riverwater Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6440 Riverwater Trail have accessible units?
No, 6440 Riverwater Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Riverwater Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440 Riverwater Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6440 Riverwater Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6440 Riverwater Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

