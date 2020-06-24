Rent Calculator
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM
6440 Downeast Drive
6440 Downeast Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6440 Downeast Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6440 Downeast Drive have any available units?
6440 Downeast Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6440 Downeast Drive have?
Some of 6440 Downeast Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6440 Downeast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Downeast Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Downeast Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6440 Downeast Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6440 Downeast Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6440 Downeast Drive offers parking.
Does 6440 Downeast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 Downeast Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Downeast Drive have a pool?
No, 6440 Downeast Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6440 Downeast Drive have accessible units?
No, 6440 Downeast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Downeast Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6440 Downeast Drive has units with dishwashers.
